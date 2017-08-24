Couple who met on a bus 13 years ago now get married on one

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City couple who met on a bus 13 years ago have now gotten married on one.
Random passengers and 50 guests joined Kara Mullins and Osvaldo "O.J." Jimenez for their wedding on an M14 bus on Sunday.
Jimenez told Mullins, "I'm glad I found my way to you!" Mullins told her groom, "I love you, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."
A video of the ceremony aired on TV station NY1 .
Jimenez first spotted his future bride 13 years ago on an M14, a Manhattan local crosstown bus. He tells NY1 that when he suggested getting married on the same bus she replied, "Heck, yeah, let's do it."
A friend performed the ceremony as a Universal Life minister.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes momentMore >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes momentMore >>
Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacityMore >>
Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacityMore >>
President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peaceMore >>
President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peaceMore >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a CharlottesvilleMore >>
AP-NORC poll: Few older Hispanics are confident that nursing homes and assisted living facilities can meet their needs.More >>
AP-NORC poll: Few older Hispanics are confident that nursing homes and assisted living facilities can meet their needs.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's plan to end the stalemate in America's longest war and fight the rising extremist threat in Afghanistan involves sending up to 3,900 additional U.S. forcesMore >>
Senior U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's plan to end the stalemate in America's longest war and fight the rising extremist threat in Afghanistan involves sending up to 3,900 additional U.S. forcesMore >>
President Donald Trump vows to continue fighting in Afghanistan despite his initial inclination to withdraw. Yet he insists the U.S. will not offer "a blank check" after 16 yearsMore >>
President Donald Trump vows to continue fighting in Afghanistan despite his initial inclination to withdraw. Yet he insists the U.S. will not offer "a blank check" after 16 yearsMore >>
A transit spokeswoman says none among the 42 injured in a commuter train crash in suburban Philadelphia was critically hurtMore >>
A transit spokeswoman says none among the 42 injured in a commuter train crash in suburban Philadelphia was critically hurtMore >>
President Donald Trump vows to continue fighting in Afghanistan despite his initial inclination to withdraw. Yet he insists the U.S. will not offer "a blank check" after 16 yearsMore >>
President Donald Trump vows to continue fighting in Afghanistan despite his initial inclination to withdraw. Yet he insists the U.S. will not offer "a blank check" after 16 yearsMore >>