Couple who met on a bus 13 years ago now get married on one - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Couple who met on a bus 13 years ago now get married on one

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City couple who met on a bus 13 years ago have now gotten married on one.

Random passengers and 50 guests joined Kara Mullins and Osvaldo "O.J." Jimenez for their wedding on an M14 bus on Sunday.

Jimenez told Mullins, "I'm glad I found my way to you!" Mullins told her groom, "I love you, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

A video of the ceremony aired on TV station NY1 .

Jimenez first spotted his future bride 13 years ago on an M14, a Manhattan local crosstown bus. He tells NY1 that when he suggested getting married on the same bus she replied, "Heck, yeah, let's do it."

A friend performed the ceremony as a Universal Life minister.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hostage situation ends in Charleston after gunman shot

    Hostage situation ends in Charleston after gunman shot

    Thursday, August 24 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-08-24 18:36:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-08-24 21:18:41 GMT
    Dozens of police officers are rushing to downtown Charleston, South Carolina, after police reported a possible "active shooter situation" near a stretch of restaurants and shops popular with tourists.More >>
    Dozens of police officers are rushing to downtown Charleston, South Carolina, after police reported a possible "active shooter situation" near a stretch of restaurants and shops popular with tourists.More >>

  • Harvey intensifies to hurricane, likely a major Texas storm

    Harvey intensifies to hurricane, likely a major Texas storm

    Thursday, August 24 2017 2:56 AM EDT2017-08-24 06:56:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-08-24 21:18:35 GMT

    The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

    More >>

    The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

    More >>

  • Supreme Court won't halt Florida man's execution

    Supreme Court won't halt Florida man's execution

    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:16 AM EDT2017-08-24 09:16:35 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-08-24 21:18:33 GMT
    Florida is scheduled to conduct its first execution in more than 18 months, and plans to do so with help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
    Florida is scheduled to conduct its first execution in more than 18 months, and plans to do so with help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly