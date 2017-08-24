Multiple vehicles involved in Kentucky crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Multiple vehicles involved in Kentucky crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
File photo (Source: WXIX) File photo (Source: WXIX)
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Multiple cars were involved in a Bracken County, Ky. crash Tuesday, dispatchers said.

The incident took place on Eden Ridge Road and Kentucky 1951.

The site of the accident, Foster, Ky., is about 30 miles southeast of Florence.

Stay with FOX 19 Now for updates.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly