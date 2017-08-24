Major retail, restaurant developments taking shape in Clark County

Dirt is really moving on several big development plans in southern Indiana. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

There's all kinds of retail and restaurants along Veterans Parkway already. But soon in Clark County you can expect to see even more retail, restaurants and hotels.

Clarksville sold the property in front of town hall and closed on it two weeks ago, it didn’t take long for the developer, Hogan Real Estate, to start work right away.

Work is happening on the five acres of prime estate along one of Clarksville's most popular roadways.

“Clarksville hasn't seen a new development along Veterans Parkway in some number of years,” Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher said.

This project is called Veterans Crossing, and several businesses are already committed to move in. The restaurants include a stand-alone Starbucks with a drive thru, Blaze Pizza, Chillburger, First Watch, Mission BBQ and CoreLife Eatery. The plans are to open sometime next year.

“It is going to be more walkable, more desirable, increased landscaping,” Fisher said. “Now was the time to get rid of it. We got rid of it probably at its highest property value it may ever be and it's going to give us the opportunity past this project to make some very meaningful projects.”

Like the CSX rail conversion project, which will fund the trail to connect thousands to the Ohio River Greenway. This isn’t the only big project going on in Clark County.

“Business follows traffic, traffic follows business,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.

Moore is following progress along IN-62, or Tenth Street, as several developments pop up on all four corners of the Interstate 265 interchange.

“You are going a lot of nice new retail, some restaurants, some hotels,” Moore said.

A Kroger Marketplace will break ground next week. Moore said it helps to have River Ridge a half mile away and the Lewis and Clark Bridge just up the road.

“This is one of the first things you are going to come to when you hit Indiana, is beautiful retail space," Moore said. "When I was growing up as a kid this was all farmland out here. It has now turned into a huge retail development in the city of Jeffersonville.”

To help with traffic control in Clarksville, two new lights will be added. Veterans Parkway will also be re-paved starting in about a month.

