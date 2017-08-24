All breed dog show underway in Daviess Co.

In Owensboro, an all breed dog show is underway.

Obedience trials and rally trial started Thursday morning at the Convention Center.

The show is being hosted by Owensboro River City Kennel Club, Southwestern Indiana Kennel Club, and Evansville Kennel Club.

Participants are excited for the event to continue through the weekend.

Spectators can view grooming, conditioning, and judging during show hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

