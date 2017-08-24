Fairness Campaign, ACLU gather at State Fair

The Kentucky State Fair Ham Breakfast was held Thursday morning, and some protesters used the proximity to Kentucky lawmakers to speak their minds. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair Ham Breakfast was held Thursday morning, and some protesters used the proximity to Kentucky lawmakers to speak their minds.

Representatives from the Fairness Campaign and the Kentucky ACLU gathered just outside of the Ham Breakfast protesting chiefly the Kentucky Farm Bureau.

The group was calling on KFB to drop what they say are discriminatory policies.

Among politicians at the Ham Breakfast were Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Governor Matt Bevin.

