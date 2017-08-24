Meth lab discovered feet from daycare

An active meth lab was found just feet from a daycare center playground. (Source: WLEX)

STANTON, KY (WAVE) - Police discover a meth lab just feet from a daycare center playground.

The lab was found near Pooh and Pals Learning Center in Powell County, according to LEX 18 News.

Deputies said they could smell chemicals outside the home, when they saw an active meth lab sitting in the front window. Police reported wind was carrying the fumes directly toward the daycare center.

After a search, another active meth lab was discovered in the home.

Renea Ritchie, 35 and David Bascom, 56, face charges of manufacturing meth and wanton endangerment.

Kentucky State Police disposed of both labs.

