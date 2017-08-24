Lexington Road Construction to start in September

Metro officials said their goal is to improve the safety for drivers and make Lexington and Grinstead, to Payne Street, more walker and biker friendly. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Starting in September, a plan to improve the Lexington Road Corridor will begin. Around 11,000 drivers travel along Lexington everyday. Metro officials said their goal is to improve the safety for drivers and make Lexington and Grinstead, to Payne Street, more walker and biker friendly.

"A lot of people want to get around by walking by biking and just more safely. Frankly, the present configuration is not as safe as what it will be when it's completed." said Harold Adams of Metro Louisville Public Works.

The safety improvements include:

Reduction of travel lanes from four to two

Extension of the left turn bay on eastbound Lexington Road to north bound Grinstead Drive (I-64 access point) to improve peak travel time function

Dedicated left turn lanes from Lexington Road onto Payne Street

Dedicated left turn lanes into the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana (2115 Lexington Rd) and The Woods at Lexington Road (2139 Lexington Rd)

Remaining right of way will be dedicated to striped medians and bicycle facilities along the corridor

The project starts on September 11 and most of the construction will be avoided during peak rush hours.

