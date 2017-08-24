Manu Ginobili returning for 16th season with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Manu Ginobili is returning for his 16th season with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs re-signed the 40-year-old Argentine guard Thursday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Ginobili will become the eighth player in NBA history to spend his entire career with one team and play at least 16 seasons, joining Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, John Stockton, Reggie Miller and John Havlicek.
Ginobili averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 69 games last season, In 992 career regular-season games, he has averaged 13.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds. In 213 playoff games, the four-time NBA champion has averaged 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Ginobili led Argentina to the 2004 Olympic title. He and Bill Bradley are the only players win an NBA and Euroleague titles and an Olympic gold medal.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes momentMore >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes momentMore >>
Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacityMore >>
Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacityMore >>
President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peaceMore >>
President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peaceMore >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a CharlottesvilleMore >>
AP-NORC poll: Few older Hispanics are confident that nursing homes and assisted living facilities can meet their needs.More >>
AP-NORC poll: Few older Hispanics are confident that nursing homes and assisted living facilities can meet their needs.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's plan to end the stalemate in America's longest war and fight the rising extremist threat in Afghanistan involves sending up to 3,900 additional U.S. forcesMore >>
Senior U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's plan to end the stalemate in America's longest war and fight the rising extremist threat in Afghanistan involves sending up to 3,900 additional U.S. forcesMore >>
President Donald Trump vows to continue fighting in Afghanistan despite his initial inclination to withdraw. Yet he insists the U.S. will not offer "a blank check" after 16 yearsMore >>
President Donald Trump vows to continue fighting in Afghanistan despite his initial inclination to withdraw. Yet he insists the U.S. will not offer "a blank check" after 16 yearsMore >>
A transit spokeswoman says none among the 42 injured in a commuter train crash in suburban Philadelphia was critically hurtMore >>
A transit spokeswoman says none among the 42 injured in a commuter train crash in suburban Philadelphia was critically hurtMore >>
President Donald Trump vows to continue fighting in Afghanistan despite his initial inclination to withdraw. Yet he insists the U.S. will not offer "a blank check" after 16 yearsMore >>
President Donald Trump vows to continue fighting in Afghanistan despite his initial inclination to withdraw. Yet he insists the U.S. will not offer "a blank check" after 16 yearsMore >>