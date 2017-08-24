Owensboro firefighters see volunteer efforts come full circle

Owensboro firefighters got to see their volunteer efforts come full circle.

Every year, the department raises money for Muscular Dystrophy.

One of the children they help was stopped by station one.

Jesse and his brother Peter toured the station and peeked in a fire truck.

Firefighter Joey Wright organized the visit saying kids like Jesse are the reason they work so hard for MDA.

"He loves fire trucks so much he built one out of Legos," Wright told us. "We keep asking him when he's going to bring it in, but he's afraid we are going to take it. It's fun to see their faces when they get into these trucks and just hang out with us."

Look for the department's "Fill the Boot Fundraiser" on Labor Day weekend

