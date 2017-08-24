The Advantage Player – Week 0 College Football Picks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Week 0 starts Saturday, and while none of the matchups is particularly enticing on paper, action is action!

(All lines posted are Westgate Las Vegas Superbook lines as of Wednesday at 11 am ET unless otherwise noted.)

Oregon State +4 at Colorado State (58.5 o/u)

Saturday, 2:30 pm ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: Colorado State 23, Oregon State 21

I see this being one of those early games where both teams have trouble finding an offensive rhythm out of the gate. Conventional wisdom, in looking at stats, says the offenses will have their way with the defenses, but I see that conventional wisdom being bucked here. The new stadium and all the festivities surrounding it will be a distraction, and therefore we will see some sloppy football. Both teams will be better defensively at stopping the run. I see Oregon State leading for the first the quarters before Colorado State takes the lead in the fourth.

Plays

+ Oregon State +4, Under 58.5.

+ Oregon State First Half Money Line is also an attractive option once available. Any Oregon State side at +3.5 or greater is a good play.

Portland State +33 at BYU (58.5 o/u)

Saturday, 3 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Prediction: BYU 42, Portland State 6

BYU should be able to keep Portland State from doing anything offensively. The real question is can they score enough to cover the 33-point spread? I think they can. The defense should provide the offense with plenty of field position to take advantage of. BYU will probably not want to show too much of the playbook, as LSU, the Cougars' Sept. 2 opponent, will be watching, so expect a vanilla offense. Fortunately, the talent gap should be wide enough for BYU to get it done with vanilla plays. One thing that stands out is the total. I think 58.5 is a little too high. I am not sure if BYU can even get to 50 points by itself, or if it will even be willing to. The Cougars will have bigger fish to fry with LSU, so either the dogs will be called off early, or they will struggle putting Portland State away.

Plays

+ BYU -33, Under 58.5.

+ I recommend playing anything at 34.5 or less for BYU.

Hawaii +2 at Massachusetts (62 o/u)

Saturday, 6 pm ET

TV: None

Prediction: Massachusetts 43, Hawaii 38

This is a difficult game to get a read on. The line has been fluctuating the past week, going from Hawaii -1 to Hawaii +2. These two teams met last year in Hawaii, when Hawaii scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:52 left to win, 46-40. This year, Hawaii has to make the long trek across the Pacific and the United States to Amherst. Hawaii is no stranger to long-distance season openers, kicking off last year in Australia. Neither of these teams is particularly good. Hawaii rode a weak MWC West schedule to a bowl game last year, and UMass has been terrible since joining FBS. Both of these teams played basically an even game last year in Hawaii across the entire stat sheet. I am a bit more optimistic about what UMass returns compared to Hawaii. Combine that with Hawaii having to travel who knows how many miles to get to this game, and I'll take UMass, but watch the line. I would recommend playing them anywhere under 3, but see if you can catch another point or two in UMass’ direction before pulling the trigger.

Plays

+ Massachusetts -2, but be patient and see if it might drop back to -1, Pick or even + points.

No. 19 South Florida -22 at San Jose State (68 o/u)

7:30 pm ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: South Florida 41, San Jose State 24

South Florida will be the first ranked team in action in 2017. With new coach Charlie Strong, many expect the Bulls to run the table and earn the Group of 5’s automatic bid to a New Year’s Six Bowl. QB Quinton Flowers is back to lead the offense. The defense, especially the line, is loaded. The Bulls travel across the country to face a San Jose State team that fired its coach in 2016, but may not necessarily be rebuilding. The ability of the players was never the issue – San Jose State recruited well, but just couldn’t put it together. The Spartans think they found the right coach for the job, former Oregon State offensive coordinator Brent Brennan. He is a young, energetic guy whom many compare to PJ Fleck, the new boss at Minnesota. I like San Jose State in this game to cover. I think USF is as good as advertised, but traveling across the country and playing a team that is sneaky talented makes covering the 22-point spread a tough task. Twenty-two points is too much to ask for in this kind of situation. USF’s defense should be better in 2017 compared to 2016 with Charlie Strong at the helm, but will he be able to work magic quick enough in Game 1?

Plays

+ San Jose State +22. I like this number anywhere north of 21.

No. 14 Stanford -31 vs. Rice (o/u 51)

10 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Stanford 38, Rice 10

The second year in a row we have a season opener in Australia. Rice had one of its worst seasons since the Southwest Conference days in 2016, while Stanford closed the year on a six-game win streak to finish 10-3. Stanford has had issues getting out of the gate over the years, and one has to wonder if that trend will continue by having to play in Australia. Stanford begins life without playmaker Christian McCaffrey, meaning more slack will have to be picked up by highly-touted sophomore QB Keller Chryst. Fortunately for Stanford, the Cardinal get to open against a Rice team who had a horrid defense in 2016. Rice returns most of its defense, so one would expect improvement from the Owls’ defense, but how much?

These two teams met a year ago in Palo Alto, with Stanford winning 41-17. Rice scored a meaningless TD with a minute to go to make the score a bit more respectable. McCaffrey accounted for 204 yards rushing and 23 yards receiving in that game, so Stanford will have to replace that. Chryst threw for 154 yards on 11-of-16 passing. Running back Bryce Love, who returns, ran for 111 yards on only seven carries. Rice was only 15-of-48 throwing the ball, but managed 167 yards on the ground. Rice running back Samuel Stewart ran for 77 yards on 13 carries, which was respectable, and more will be expected of him in this game. This is probably going to be a game that is rather sloppy on both sides simply because of the location. Stanford will be capable of much more than what I expect it to do in Australia. The Cardinal will dominate the game in every aspect but the scoreboard for most of the game. It will look like Stanford is dominating Rice, but self-inflicted errors will result in happenings like settling for field goals, drive-killing penalties or turnovers. This is also a game where Rice is a prime candidate for the backdoor cover. Stanford couldn’t cover the 31 with McCaffrey and playing at home last year.

Plays

+ Rice +31. I like Rice most at 31, but anything at 28.5 or higher is probably fine.

