'Bourbon is meant for sharing': Buffalo Trace tour guide creates unique moments

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's Bourbon boom shows no signs of slowing.

And bourbon tourism is a big business, attracting people from across the country, and even countries around the world.

WAVE 3 News Photojournalist James Thomas recently tagged along for a tour at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort.

The distillery, nestled among the rolling hills of the state's capitol, has been in operation for more than 200 years, and even kept producing alcohol during Prohibition.

Liquor varieties ranging from rye whiskey to vodka are distilled and bottled at Buffalo Trace. And their spirits range from budget-friendly to break-the-bank.

They produce dozens of brands including Eagle Rare, Stagg Jr., Blanton’s, Weller, Benchmark, and the ever-sought-after Pappy Van Winkle.

When James Thomas visited, he found something almost as rare as a bottle of Pappy; a unique tour guide, who has been around the distillery since about the time he could walk. His family history lines up with lots of key moments in Buffalo Trace history.

Freddie Johnson shares plenty of bourbon facts, along with some wisdom passed down from his father.

"It is far better to have the memories that a good bottle of bourbon provides when you're dining with friends and family," Freddie told his tour group. "Than to know that something has happened to them or something has happened to you, and that darn bottle is still sitting there. And those memories were never created."

For information on visiting the Buffalo Trace Distillery, click here.

