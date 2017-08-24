Police respond to shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The call came in at 9:26 p.m. of a shooting in the 4000 block of Greenwood Ave, Metrosafe confirms.

Once on scene, crews found one person shot.

That person's condition is unknown.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

