UofL, Adidas agree to landmark 10-year, $160 million deal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has signed the biggest deal with Adidas in the country.

Joey Wagner with UofL confirmed via Twitter Thursday night, the deal is for 10 years and $160 million.

Tom Jurich announces a 10 Year $160 Million Deal with Adidas for UofL the #1 Adidas Deal in Country & Top 3 Overall in College Sports! — Joey Wagner (@JoeyJWagner) August 25, 2017

"They believed in us when they really didn't need to," UofL Athletic Director Tom Jurich Said. "When they didn't need to. We didn't have an apparel company. I think basketball was with Converse and everybody else was really a giant smorgasboard, so now, to be able to have one signature that we're under, and just to watch their growth is just unbelievable, and just the last couple years and where they're going the 10, 15 years, is off the charts."

UofL football opens its season Sept. 2 in Indianapolis against Purdue University.

