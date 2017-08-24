Owensboro Southern Little League team wins state championship

It is a time honored tradition in Owensboro. You win a state championship at any level and get a ride through town on top of a fire truck.

Owensboro's Southern Little League 10-year-old team won the state championship over the weekend, and they celebrated on Thursday.

The 13 to 10-year-olds have been playing together for four years, and this year it all paid off.

Congratulations!

