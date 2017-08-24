Rubbertown plant wants to increase chemical emissions

American Synthetic Rubber wants to release a higher amount of a cancer-causing chemical. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council approved a resolution aimed at keeping a plant in Rubbertown from modifying emissions standards.

American Synthetic Rubber wants to release a higher amount of 1.3 Butadiene than is currently allowed.

It is a cancer-causing chemical.

Neighbors have been outspoken at several Air Pollution Control Board hearings.

With a unanimous vote, the city council approved the resolution asking the Board to deny the company's request.

It now heads to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

