Group calls for national moral revival

The National Call for Moral Revival rally stopped in Portland. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several people from the Portland neighborhood of Louisville gathered at the Portland Missionary Baptist Church Thursday afternoon to discuss social issues.

Dozens came out calling for a moral revival of the nation.

They spoke out against poverty, systemic racism, militarism and environmental destruction.

The recent violence in Charlottesville, VA was also on their radar.

Organizers said the best way to fight racism is not with violence, but with a change in policy.

"If you're serious about denouncing white supremacy and white nationalism, you can't just denounce extreme acts of Charlottesville," Rev. Dr. William Barber II, Co-Chair of the Poor People's Campaign, said. "You have to denounce the policies, the rhetoric, and the attitude that emboldens."

The National Call for Moral Revival rally has also stopped in New Mexico and North Carolina, with plans to visit several other states.

