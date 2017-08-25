Musical Unity seeks art collaboration in Central Park

Musical Unity brought hip hop into the realm of tranquility. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Uniting the city through art was the goal of a recent concert in Central Park.

Hosted by Louisville rapper 1200, Musical Unity brought hip hop into the realm of tranquility.

Activities included an instrument village by Strive, a drum circle, a wishing tree, and performances by the kids of the Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED).

There was something for everyone, with food trucks, a DJ and live jam sessions to get everyone involved in the music.

The night was capped off with a stellar performance by 1200 himself as the sunset over the park.

To inspire the next generation of artists, music journals and school supplies were given to children at the event.

