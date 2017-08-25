Menacing Harvey starts moving ashore along Texas Gulf Coast

Many New Orleanians aren't taking any chances when it comes to Hurricane Harvey Five fire stations in the city started sandbagging operations at 6 p.m. Friday.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it heads for landfall in Texas tonight.More >>
A tugboat crew from Cape Girardeau, Missouri is in the path of Hurricane Harvey outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
The Coast Guard rescued 12 people aboard a 160-foot vessel taking on water near Port Mansfield, Texas.More >>
More than 900 members of the Texas Army and Air National Guards and Texas State Guard with the Texas Military Department have been activated and are stationed around the state in preparetion of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The eye of Hurricane Harvey was located about 180 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and about 185 miles south-southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas.More >>
After losing thousands of books in Hurricanes Rita and Ike, the Cameron Parish Library is not backing down from Harvey. "Cajuns are some tough people," said Dede Sanders, interim director of Cameron Parish Libraries. "It takes a lot to knock us down." For the first time in years, the library is picking up all books from the ground and elevating them in case of flooding. "If we get anything above two feet, we're going to get wet," Sanders said. A...More >>
Thursday night the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury declared a state of emergency in anticipation of heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey. Dick Gremillion, director of Calcasieu's Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, gave an update to jurors on the hurricane's status and the impacts it will have on our area.More >>
With flood warnings expected brought on by Hurricane Harvey, Stephen F. Austin State University students were allowed to move into dorms a couple of days earlier than scheduled.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Many New Orleanians aren't taking any chances when it comes to Hurricane Harvey Five fire stations in the city started sandbagging operations at 6 p.m. Friday.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it heads for landfall in Texas tonight.More >>
United Blood Services is calling on residents to help with blood and platelet needs. During the anticipated dire weather from Hurricane Harvey, there is a great likelihood that mobile blood drives and donor center closures will result in a donor deficit.More >>
A tugboat crew from Cape Girardeau, Missouri is in the path of Hurricane Harvey outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.More >>
Residents are evacuating and many Texas businesses are closing for the weekend, as Hurricane Harvey approaches the coast.More >>
