1 injured in Jeffersontown rollover crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in Jeffersontown.

The accident was reported in the 9600 block of Watterson Trail around 11:55 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

The crash victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim has not been released.

Several people were without power following the crash. The road around the crash was shut down for hours to repair poles that were damaged.

Jeffersontown police are investigating the cause of the crash.

