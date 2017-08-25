1 injured in Jeffersontown rollover crash

After a sunny, cool start to your Friday, temperatures will remain below normal for the afternoon as a few passing clouds develop.More >>
After a sunny, cool start to your Friday, temperatures will remain below normal for the afternoon as a few passing clouds develop.More >>
Shannon Cogan speaks with Chef Fernando Martinez, whose eighth restaurant just opened in Louisville. If you like tacos, you're going to want to read this.More >>
Shannon Cogan speaks with Chef Fernando Martinez, whose eighth restaurant just opened in Louisville. If you like tacos, you're going to want to read this.More >>
Emergency crews found a man shot at least once outside a home.More >>
Emergency crews found a man shot at least once outside a home.More >>
They spoke out against poverty, systemic racism, militarism and environmental destruction.More >>
They spoke out against poverty, systemic racism, militarism and environmental destruction.More >>
American Synthetic Rubber wants to release a higher amount of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
American Synthetic Rubber wants to release a higher amount of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>