Man accused of assaulting disabled family member

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a man on Thursday after they said he drug his disabled father out of a car.

According to an LMPD report, Carl Gesell II grabbed his father and dragged him out of a car outside of Norton Medical Associates on Cedar Center Way.

Witnesses told police that Gesell was screaming and cursing at his father. Gesell's father suffered bruising and redness to his right arm and side as a result of the incident.

Police said Gesell's father requires round the clock care and that Gesell controls the victim's medication and is his caretaker.

Gesell's father told police that he'd thrown away medication bottles in the past and that he was unable to get them refilled.

According to Gesell's arrest report, his father is dependent on him for everything.

Gesell has been charged with knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person and assault.

