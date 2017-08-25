Man accused of assaulting disabled family member

Gesell has been charged with knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person and assault.More >>
Gesell has been charged with knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person and assault.More >>
The woman who lived in the home told officers she did not know who he was and said she had asked him to leave.More >>
The woman who lived in the home told officers she did not know who he was and said she had asked him to leave.More >>
The accident was reported in the 9600 block of Watterson Trail around 11:55 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The accident was reported in the 9600 block of Watterson Trail around 11:55 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
After a sunny, cool start to your Friday, temperatures will remain below normal for the afternoon as a few passing clouds develop.More >>
After a sunny, cool start to your Friday, temperatures will remain below normal for the afternoon as a few passing clouds develop.More >>
Shannon Cogan speaks with Chef Fernando Martinez, whose eighth restaurant just opened in Louisville. If you like tacos, you're going to want to read this.More >>
Shannon Cogan speaks with Chef Fernando Martinez, whose eighth restaurant just opened in Louisville. If you like tacos, you're going to want to read this.More >>