Feline fight: No Rally Cat as St. Louis Cardinals mascot

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Rally Cat won't be spending time frolicking as the mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals.
The frisky feline ran onto the field during a game with the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 9 and was a good luck charm. Yadier Molina hit a grand slam on the next pitch after the cat was retrieved by a groundskeeper.
The four-month-old tabby disappeared and the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach captured it the next day. The Cardinals announced plans to adopt the cat, host a Rally Cat Appreciation Day on Sept. 10 and let it live in the clubhouse.
But the nonprofit balked, saying the team wanted to exploit the cat rather than take care of it.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Cardinals dispute that claim, but they don't want to get into a cat fight.
The group is looking for someone to adopt the kitten after it gains more weight.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobiaMore >>
'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobiaMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes momentMore >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes momentMore >>
Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacityMore >>
Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacityMore >>
President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peaceMore >>
President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peaceMore >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a CharlottesvilleMore >>
AP-NORC poll: Few older Hispanics are confident that nursing homes and assisted living facilities can meet their needs.More >>
AP-NORC poll: Few older Hispanics are confident that nursing homes and assisted living facilities can meet their needs.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's plan to end the stalemate in America's longest war and fight the rising extremist threat in Afghanistan involves sending up to 3,900 additional U.S. forcesMore >>
Senior U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's plan to end the stalemate in America's longest war and fight the rising extremist threat in Afghanistan involves sending up to 3,900 additional U.S. forcesMore >>