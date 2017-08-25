Suspect in attempted murder of cop charged with stabbing another person

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with the attempted murder of a Louisville Metro police officer has been charged with assault in another case.

An arrest report says Jamal A. Nicholls, 23, of Louisville, stabbed a person twice on the night of August 14 in the 400 block of S. 8th Street. Officers found the 28-year-old victim suffering from stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Detectives said video surveillance led them to Nicholls as the suspect.

Nicholls was arrested August 23 after he assaulted a police officer in the 700 block of Magazine St. While being placed in handcuffs, Nicholls allegedly grabbed the officer by her head and neck and started twisting it. A person who witnessed the attack helped the officer.

