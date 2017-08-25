Man biking on highway during morning rush taken into custody

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A man riding his bike in the middle of a Philadelphia interstate during morning rush hour traffic - causing delays as drivers tried to avoid hitting him - has been taken into custody.

WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2xySgKB ) the ordeal happened Friday around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-76, also called the Schuylkill (SKOO'-kul) Expressway.

A reporter with the TV station was on her way to work and saw the man riding between the left and center lanes of the expressway - a major artery cutting through the center of Philadelphia.

Traffic in the left two lanes was backed up as drivers tried to avoid him. Troopers eventually caught up with him.

Aerial footage shows the man being put in handcuffs and helped into the squad car. The trooper then loads the bright yellow bike into his trunk.

No details about the biker have been released.

