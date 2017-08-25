Man biking on highway during morning rush taken into custody

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A man riding his bike in the middle of a Philadelphia interstate during morning rush hour traffic - causing delays as drivers tried to avoid hitting him - has been taken into custody.
WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2xySgKB ) the ordeal happened Friday around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-76, also called the Schuylkill (SKOO'-kul) Expressway.
A reporter with the TV station was on her way to work and saw the man riding between the left and center lanes of the expressway - a major artery cutting through the center of Philadelphia.
Traffic in the left two lanes was backed up as drivers tried to avoid him. Troopers eventually caught up with him.
Aerial footage shows the man being put in handcuffs and helped into the squad car. The trooper then loads the bright yellow bike into his trunk.
No details about the biker have been released.
___
Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former Idaho governor and federal Interior secretary Cecil Andrus has died.More >>
Former Idaho governor and federal Interior secretary Cecil Andrus has died.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognizedMore >>
Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognizedMore >>
Earth-observation satellite for Taiwan's National Space Organization launched into orbit from California aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketMore >>
Earth-observation satellite for Taiwan's National Space Organization launched into orbit from California aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketMore >>
'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobiaMore >>
'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobiaMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes momentMore >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes momentMore >>
Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacityMore >>
Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacityMore >>
President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peaceMore >>
President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peaceMore >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a CharlottesvilleMore >>