3rd kidnapping, robbery suspect in custody

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A third kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday in Jeffersonville.

Jeffersonville police responded to a report of an armed robbery and kidnapping in the 800 block of West Larkspur Drive on Aug. 12. When they arrived they found the occupant of the home had been kidnapped by two men and a woman.

The victim said the three suspects dropped her off on the side of Middle Road, in an industrial area. She was able to flag down a car and was expected to be OK.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police search for 3rd suspect in robbery, kidnapping

Shortly after, a carjacking was reported near Utica Pike and Port Road. Officers pursued the vehicle from Clarksville into New Albany where police said the driver crashed and the suspects fled. Two of the suspects, Chance Miles and Taylor Torstick, were arrested that day.

The third suspect, Anthony Scott, of New Albany, was taken into custody on Aug. 24.

Scott was charged with robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy and auto theft.

