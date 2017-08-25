KSP: Man gave toddler beer at state fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Meade County man who attended the Kentucky State Fair with his young nephew was arrested after a Louisville Metro police officer witnessed him giving the child beer.

Matthew T. Woods, 26, of Brandenburg, KY, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Kentucky State Police said it happened at a beer tent at the Kentucky Expo Center. The LMPD officer saw the boy take two drinks from a Bud Light bottle.

Woods admitted to troopers that he gave the child a drink from the bottle, but told them he had fed the child pizza and had nothing else for him to drink.

