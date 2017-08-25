Clemson's Swinney gets raise to nearly $7 million a year

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). File-This July 13, 2017, file photo shows Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaking to the media during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C. Swinney is getting a hefty raise aft...

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson coach is getting a hefty raise after winning the national championship.

Dabo Swinney and the Board of Trustees agreed to a new 8-year, $54 million contract Friday that averages out to $6.75 million a year. It includes $3.2 million in signing bonuses in three installments and a $6 million buyout until the end of 2018.

The deal makes Swinney the third highest-paid football coach in the country, behind only Alabama's Nick Saban and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.

The university studied the salaries of the three other active coaches with a national title and Harbaugh's deal since he has a Super Bowl appearance to find a fair figure to offer Swinney as he enters his ninth full season with the Tigers, athletics director Dan Radakovich said.

"What's he's done with our program has been incredible. He means so much to our athletic department, to our university, to our community," Radakovich told reporters after the trustees voted.

Swinney's new contract pays him $6 million this season with his base salary increasing to $6.6 million in 2024, the last season of the deal. Swinney gets a $1.5 million signing bonus now, a $1 million bonus in 2019 and a $700,000 bonus in 2021.

And as reports occasionally pop up around Swinney and other jobs, the deal starts with a $6 million buyout that drops to $4 million in 2019.

The deal also has incentives including $250,000 for winning another national title or $50,000 if he is named national coach of the year.

Swinney was paid just over $4.5 million in 2016 before his team beat Alabama to win Swinney's first national championship.

Swinney was paid $800,000 in in first full season with the Tigers in 2009.

