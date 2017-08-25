Louisville, Adidas announce 10-year, $160 million extension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville has agreed to a 10-year partnership extension with Adidas through 2028 worth $160 million.

The extension announced on Friday replaces the five-year, $39 million sponsorship deal with the sportswear maker that was due to end in 2019. Besides providing shoes and uniforms, Adidas will provide marketing support for Louisville's 23 programs and athletic facility improvements.

Athletic director Tom Jurich said Louisville has come a long way since initially ordering 300 pairs of Adidas shoes in 1998. He thanked the company for its commitment in a news conference and said the extension "is much more than a business deal. We're part of the Adidas family and I certainly hope they know they're a part of the Cardinal family."

