Body recovered from Ohio River

Emergency crews got the call shortly before 1 p.m. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews have responded to a report of a body in the Ohio River.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

MetroSafe confirmed that they received the call shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday. The body was reported near the Muhammad Ali Center in the Ohio River.

MetroSafe also verified that crews have recovered a deceased body from the river.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.