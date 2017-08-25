Drug store employee accused of stealing another employee's drugs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man working at a drug store in the Highlands neighborhood has been arrested on charges of stealing narcotics from a fellow employee.

Drake S. Green, 30, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft of controlled substances.

Louisville Metro police called to the Walgreen's at 990 Baxter Ave. were able to watch surveillance video showing Green taking the narcotics from the purse of a co-worker while in the employee breakroom.

Officers found 11 pills in Green's pocket. After being given his Miranda Rights, Green admitted to taking the pills – acetaminophen and hydrocondone bitarate - saying he did so because he's an addict.

