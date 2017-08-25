UPDATE: DirecTV Negotiations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In an editorial earlier this week we made a commitment to keep DIRECTV viewers informed about ongoing negotiations to keep WAVE 3 News on their system. We continue to work with them, but do not have a deal to keep us on their lineup after Aug. 31.

It wouldn’t be the first time DIRECTV has left its customers in the dark. In fact, since 2015, DIRECTV has d ropped local channels from its lineup 14 times, affecting millions of viewers.

We regret that DIRECTV keeps putting its subscribers in the middle of these negotiations. It should not be your problem. After all, you pay 100 percent of your bill every single month to DIRECTV. Why should you have to worry about losing WAVE 3 News?

We will continue to work to reach an agreement without interruption, and continue to keep you informed. You can always locate information on this situation at OurLocalCommitment.com.

And remember, you always have choices: We are free over the air, at wave3.com, on our free news and weather apps, on Roku and YouTube TV, and also available through other local providers.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.