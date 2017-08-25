MetroSafe: Man shot near Louisville park

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of South Preston Street, near Shelby Park, on Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim was taken to an area hospital.

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of South Preston Street, near Shelby Park, on Friday, according to MetroSafe.

Dispatchers said the victim's girlfriend drove him to Jewish Hospital.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.