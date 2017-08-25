Police respond to overdose, find several containers with drugs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged after police said they found copious amounts of drugs in his home.

LMPD arrested Wesley Doak on Thursday.

Police said they were initially called to a home on South Park Road because of an overdose.

According to Doak's arrest report, his girlfriend told police that Doak had overdose but she had administered NARCAN and Doak had recovered.

Inside the home, police said they found a jar of marijuana, a baggie of white powder thought to be meth, two small bags of a brown substance thought to be heroin, an unmarked prescription bottle of white pills and a small bag of unmarked brown pills.

A gun, 3 bongs and two scales were also found in the home.

Doak has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin.

