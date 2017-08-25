Campbellsburg firefighter dies after collapsing during training

Supporting Heroes is a group who helps first responders and their families in times of need. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CAMPBELLSBURG, KY (WAVE) – A Campbellsburg firefighter died after he collapsed during training.

Campbellsburg Fire and Rescue firefighter Thomas McBride, 60, was participating in search and rescue training around 9 p.m. Thursday when he said he was having a difficult time breathing, according to Supporting Heroes. McBride denied medical attention, removed his breathing apparatus, cooled down then said he felt better. He requested to go back to training but was assigned to pump operations.

Shortly after he collapsed. McBride was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

McBride served as a firefighter for 42 years, according to Supporting Heroes. He served with Campbellsburg for 10 years.

McBride is survived by his son, daughter, parents and grandson.

His death is considered to be a line-of-duty death. Funeral arrangements for McBride are pending.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.