Johnson, Fowler part of logjam at New York playoff event

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) - Rickie Fowler has made up a five-shot deficit to Dustin Johnson in six holes and joined him and Jhonattan Vegas in the lead midway through the second round of The Northern Trust.
Fowler did his part with three birdies over the last six holes at Glen Oaks Club for a 4-under 66. Johnson did his part by missing two fairways to wide that he was playing his next shot from the adjacent hole. He did well to make bogey from both spots and had to settle for a 69.
Vegas quietly put together a bogey-free round of 65. They were at 6-under 134.
Johnson was happy enough to be assured a late tee time for the weekend at the first FedEx Cup playoff event.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
