Several West Nile cases reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health has now reported four human cases of West Nile in the state.

One case has been reported in Fayette and Jefferson Counties. Two cases have been reported in Hopkins County.

All cases have been in adults.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said the mosquitoes were discovered in surveillance traps in the 40204, 40205, 40206, 40208, 40212 and 40214 ZIP Codes in Jefferson County.

KDPH said most people infected with the West Nile virus show no symptoms or relatively mild symptoms. These symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Less than 1 percent will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.

People over age 60 are at the greatest risk for severe disease, serious illness can occur in people of any age, according to health officials.

To reduce the likelihood of infection, residents are advised to avoid mosquitoes, particularly between dusk and dawn when they are most active.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health also recommends the following precautions:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions. For more information about insect repellents click here .

. Wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to the skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.

Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths on a regular basis.

