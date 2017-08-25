Former NFL GM Bobby Beathard a Hall of Fame finalist

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Longtime general manager and personnel administrator Bobby Beathard is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the contributors category.
Beathard helped build strong teams in football stops in Kansas City (1966-67), Miami (1972-77), Washington (1978-1988) and San Diego (1990-99). He also worked for the Atlanta Falcons (1968-1971).
His teams won 10 division titles, seven league or conference championships and four Super Bowls (two with the Dolphins, two with the Redskins.
"There's nothing I love more than football," Beathard said Friday when told of the nomination. "I feel like I've gone through life without a job and got paid for it."
To be elected next February, Beathard must receive the same 80 percent voting support he got from the contributors committee when the entire 48-member selection committee votes in Minneapolis.
Previously, linebacker Robert Brazile and offensive tackle Jerry Kramer were chosen as finalists by the seniors committee.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognizedMore >>
Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognizedMore >>
Earth-observation satellite for Taiwan's National Space Organization launched into orbit from California aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketMore >>
Earth-observation satellite for Taiwan's National Space Organization launched into orbit from California aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketMore >>
'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobiaMore >>
'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobiaMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debtMore >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes momentMore >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes momentMore >>
Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacityMore >>
Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacityMore >>
President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peaceMore >>
President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peaceMore >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a CharlottesvilleMore >>