New security system being implemented in Henderson Co. Schools

There will be some new security measures at some Henderson County Schools on Monday.

It's called Ident-A-Kid.

When people come into a school, they'll scan their driver's license or state issued ID.

The purpose is to track both visitors and volunteers, but it also checks the national sex offender registry. One kiosk will be in every Henderson County School.

After checking in, a badge will be printed with name, date, time, and destination.

There are 13 schools in the Henderson County School district.

Each of them will get a kiosk.

If a sex offender tries to check in, administrators will be notified and that person will be asked to leave.

