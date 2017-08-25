41 new recruits join LMPD

The new graduates spent 6 months in the classroom and in practical training. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police now have some new members in their ranks.

41 recruits were welcomed as LMPD's newest officers on Friday morning.

Mayor Greg Fischer was on hand to welcome the men and women into the department at Iroquois Amphitheater.

The new graduates spent 6 months in the classroom and in practical training before being able to serve the people of Louisville.

Ten veterans are a part of the group, representing the Army, Navy and Coast Guard.

Nine of the graduates are former corrections officers for LMDC, Kentucky Department of Corrections, Floyd County Sheriff Department and Indiana Sheriff's Department.

