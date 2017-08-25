New video surfaces in Herr Lane crash that killed two teens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two teens were killed last month when they crashed into a tree. Police said they were not in pursuit of the car, family and friends believed the couple was being chased. Now, WAVE 3 News has new video.

Louisville Metro Police maintained the officers involved first spotted the car being driven erratically more than a mile from the crash scene near Ballard High School.They said the officers followed but it was not a pursuit. As police investigated, so did the family. New real time surveillance video has family members of 18-year-old Isaiah Basham and his girlfriend 16-year-old Lexi Gray upset. The two teens were killed in a fiery crash in the early morning hours of July 16.

"I just want to know what happened I want to know the truth," Isaiah's Uncle Chad Harlamert said. "Why would they be going so fast at a high rate of speed and hit a tree head on if they're not being chased?"

Police said the officers involved, whose names do not appear on the short police collision report, spotted the car the two were in, driving erratically and speeding southbound on Herr Lane near Ballard High around 3:30 that morning.

The officers said they turned on their emergency equipment, but said the car was so far in front of them, it did not turn into a chase.

"They were so far off the accident well in advance to them getting close enough to engage the vehicle," LMPD's Phil Russell said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Several West Nile cases reported in Kentucky

+ Campbellsburg firefighter dies after collapsing during training

+ Body recovered from Ohio River

Harlamert started canvassing the neighborhood. That's when he found Jeremy Kirkham, a Louisville attorney who lives in the 1800 block of Herr Lane, about half way from where the car was spotted to where it crashed. He also has security cameras on his garage and home.

"He was asking us by any chance, I see you have cameras up by any chance do you think you've got footage from that day?" Kirkham said. "Sure enough that video was there of about that time range."

Two videos with different angles show one speeding car with what appears to be two cars with lights right behind. Kirkham said it was time stamped between 3:30 and 3:35 a.m. Kirkham says only an expert can determine if those are the cars.

"As someone just looking at the video, all I can tell you is I see what looks like a car going very fast and I count one, two and then what appears to be cruisers with the lights coming right behind," Krikham said.

We want to point out Kirkham is not representing either family, attorney Maury Kommor is.

Through a thorough investigation, we hope to find out exactly what happened in the early morning hours when Isaiah was killed," Kommor said in a statement.

LMPD Dash Cam video could certainly show another side to this crash. Requests for it were denied, as the Public Integrity Unit is still investigating.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.