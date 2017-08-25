JCPS ditches foam lunch trays

JCPS is getting rid of foam lunch trays for more environmentally-friendly cardboard trays. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public School system is making an effort to be more environmentally friendly.

A new initiative will cut waste by getting rid of foam lunch trays in all school cafeterias.

The district will begin serving food on recyclable trays during the last week of August.

Instead of Styrofoam, each school will transition to cardboard.

Educators at Bloom Elementary are using this as a lesson to teach students how important it is to recycle.

"We are super excited about our recyclable trays," JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor said. "They are environmental friendly and most of all they let us put money in the classroom instead of in the garbage containers because we are spending about half as much on these then we would on a typical foam try."

JCPS serves 118,000 school meals a day.

