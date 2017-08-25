Murray State's solar eclipse party

On August 21, students, faculty, staff of Murray State University College Education and Human Services collaborated with Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology and held an eclipse watch party on campus.

Dean of the College of Education and Human Services Dr. Whaley desired to bring the college community together to watch the special event.

Whaley explained, "It seemed like the type of event we would want to support, both for the educational outcomes and for the opportunity to bring faculty, staff and students together."

Jessica Loyd, a senior nursing student from Herrin, Illinois, and many individuals like her were grateful for the opportunity to celebrate seeing the eclipse with friends.

"I needed to be on campus for work before the eclipse," explained Loyd, "and when I found out about the viewing party it made sense for me to stay in Murray. I thought it was a really great idea. I know a lot of students were wanting to watch the eclipse, so having the viewing party was a fun way to bring students and faculty together."

Reflecting on the day’s activities, Whaley concluded, “We feel that we exceeded our goal with an estimation of 700 participants who were genuinely engaged in all aspects of the experience — the scientific side, the social factor and the incredible rarity of it all. Those in attendance were courteous, respectful and seemed happy to be present.”

