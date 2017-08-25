Building Our Blocks helps the Auburndale neighborhood

Building Our Blocks is all about making neighborhoods clean, green, safe and inclusive. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Building our communities one block at a time; that is the goal of one initiative in Louisville.

Building Our Blocks is all about making neighborhoods clean, green, safe and inclusive.

Team members were walking the streets in Auburndale Friday, lending resources and on-the-spot services.

"What we do is provide services, practical basic human services, that you can deliver in real time on the spot," Louisville Forward Project Manager Robin Faulkner explained. "So for instance the health department will do mosquito abatement. They will do quick lead testing. And the water company is on hand as well, that's a community partner. And they will do water testing."

The next stop is the Shawnee neighborhood on September 22.

