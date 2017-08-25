Ali Center features Bud Dorsey photo exhibit

Available Light is open from Aug. 25 to Jan. 2, 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new exhibit at the Muhammad Ali Center shows Louisville through the lens of photographer Bud Dorsey.

The exhibit, called Available Light, opened Friday.

Dorsey is a Louisville native who has captured thousands of powerful images over the past five decades.

The Muhammad Ali Center says his photos are a perfect fit.

"Muhammad was very proud of his community," Casey Harden said. She is the manager of collections at the Ali Center.

"Louisville was always his home. This is a place that he would always come. And Bud is the same way. This is his home. This is his community. He wants it to shine."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Musical Unity seeks art collaboration in Central Park

+ Five Questions with the chef of El Taco Luchador

+ 'Bourbon is meant for sharing': Buffalo Trace tour guide creates unique moments

The exhibit will be open at the Ali Center through January 2, 2018.

For more information about visiting the museum, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.