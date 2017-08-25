Police: Mother, 2 children shot dead in Lynnview neighborhood

The call of the shooting came in around 8:41 p.m. Friday. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people are dead, one woman and two children, in the Lynnview neighborhood after a shooting Friday night.

The call came in at 8:41 p.m. of a shooting in the 4800 block of Bluebird Avenue, Metrosafe confirmed.

Public Information Officer Alicia Smiley confirmed that the victims were a 10-year-old male, an 8-year-old male, and an adult woman.

The children are believed to be brothers, and the adult victim, their mother.

"This is a very real tragedy," Smiley said. "I can't imagine a soul to be so tortured, that they might possibly take the life of their own children."

There are no outstanding suspects.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

