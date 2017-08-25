Police: Mother, 2 children shot dead in Lynnview neighborhood

Police are responding to a shooting in the Lynnview neighborhood.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in the Lynnview neighborhood.More >>
University of Louisville Athletics signed a new, $160 million apparel deal with long-time partner Adidas. The agreement will last for 10 years and is one of the most lucrative apparel contracts in the country.More >>
University of Louisville Athletics signed a new, $160 million apparel deal with long-time partner Adidas. The agreement will last for 10 years and is one of the most lucrative apparel contracts in the country.More >>
Mindy Miller lives on Woodruff Avenue and said she is constantly picking up litter from her yard.More >>
Mindy Miller lives on Woodruff Avenue and said she is constantly picking up litter from her yard.More >>
Dorsey is a Louisville native who has captured thousands of powerful images over the past five decades.More >>
Dorsey is a Louisville native who has captured thousands of powerful images over the past five decades.More >>
Building Our Blocks is all about making neighborhoods clean, green, safe and inclusive.More >>
Building Our Blocks is all about making neighborhoods clean, green, safe and inclusive.More >>