Police respond to shooting in Lynnview neighborhood

The call of the shooting came in around 8:41 p.m. Friday. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Lynnview neighborhood.

The call came in at 8:41 p.m. of a shooting in the 4800 block of Bluebird Avenue, Metrosafe confirmed.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.