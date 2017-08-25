The Latest: Schools say police should've been told of video

DENVER (AP) - The Latest on videos showing high school cheerleaders in Denver forced into doing splits (all times local):
7:15 p.m.
A Colorado school district official says educators should have gone to the police in June when they learned of videos showing a high school cheerleading coach pushing cheerleaders down in splits.
Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg said Friday administrators at East High School spoke with coach Ozell Williams and one of the girls in the videos after they learned of the incident. Boasberg says the administrators thought they had taken care of the issue then.
The videos were broadcast on KUSA-TV Thursday. Boasberg said he didn't learn of the incident until this week.
The school district fired Williams on Friday. Four other district employees have been suspended, and police have opened a child abuse investigation.
The videos show eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed into splits while their arms are held up by teammates. In one video, a girl repeatedly asks her coach to "please stop."
Williams could not be located for comment but told The Denver Post the videos were taken out of context.
___
6:35 p.m.
A Colorado high school cheerleading coach has been fired amid videos showing him pushing cheerleaders down in splits.
Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg said Ozell Williams was dismissed Friday from his job at East High School.
Four other school district employees have been suspended, and police have opened a child abuse investigation.
Williams told The Denver Post the videos were taken out of context but couldn't yet talk about what happened.
Boasberg also said the district has hired a law firm to investigate how officials at the school and the district level handled the incident.
The superintendent said East High School officials learned of the incident in June and should have taken "certain actions" then. He didn't say what those actions should have been.
Boasberg said he personally didn't learn of the incident until this week.
___
2:10 p.m.
A coach shown pushing cheerleaders down in splits on video in Denver was fired from another Colorado high school last year because of concerns about his techniques.
Ozell Williams is among five school workers who were placed on leave after the videos were made public and police opened an investigation.
Williams worked with cheerleaders at Boulder High School in 2015 and 2016. The district says he was dismissed from last summer's camp after a coach saw him using a technique similar to that seen in the Denver videos , which were obtained by KUSA-TV.
Administrators say they didn't learn about the problem until news of the videos broke this week.
Williams told The Denver Post that the videos were taken out of context but couldn't say talk about what happened yet.
