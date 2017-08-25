Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Alexandria 27, Wabash 18
Angola 41, Leo 35
Attica 72, Turkey Run 12
Blackford 18, Southern Wells 7
Bloomington South 35, Martinsville 17
Bluffton 8, Manchester 0
Brown Co. 21, S. Putnam 14
Brownstown 43, Charlestown 14
Carmel 31, Noblesville 0
Carroll (Flora) 28, Delphi 14
Center Grove 41, Whiteland 0
Centerville 41, Tri 6
Central Noble 26, N. Miami 17
Churubusco 42, Lakeland 12
Coldwater, MI, Mich. 27, Cass 0
Colon, MI, Mich. 20, Fremont 7
Columbia City 48, Whitko 6
Columbus North 34, Columbus East 17
Concord 38, Elkhart Memorial 14
Covenant Christian 33, Oldenburg 15
Culver 15, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
Decatur Central 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 9
E. Noble 28, Warsaw 7
Eastbrook 49, Huntington North 6
Eastern (Greene) 48, N. Knox 6
Eastern (Greentown) 71, Madison-Grant 0
Eastern (Pekin) 56, Clarksville 21
Eastern Hancock 53, S. Decatur 7
Eastside 28, Adams Central 7
Elkhart Central 17, Goshen 14
Ev. Central 49, Apollo, KY, Ky. 7
Floyd Central 62, Providence 19
Franklin Co. 63, Connersville 13
Frontier 47, N. White 18
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37, Ft. Wayne North 0
Ft. Wayne Snider 69, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 7
Garrett 28, DeKalb 19
Greencastle 21, Cloverdale 14
Hagerstown 28, Knightstown 14
Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne Concordia 25
Indpls Ben Davis 52, Avon 20
Indpls Brebeuf 37, Indpls Tech 0
Indpls Howe 54, Triton Central 0
Indpls N. Central 37, Hamilton Southeastern 14
Indpls Pike 43, Fishers 0
Indpls Roncalli 37, Franklin Central 21
Indpls Scecina 50, Speedway 21
Jasper 28, Southridge 21
Jeffersonville 48, Seymour 37
Jennings Co. 42, Greensburg 29
Jimtown 9, S. Bend Washington 7
Kokomo 19, Hamilton Hts. 7
Lafayette Harrison 17, Western Boone 12
Lafayette Jeff 36, Western 15
Lapel 54, Frankton 13
Lawrence Central 24, Indpls Chatard 16
Lebanon 34, Zionsville 31
Linton 30, Sullivan 28
Logansport 45, Frankfort 13
Marion 31, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0
Milan 26, Batesville 15
Mishawaka Marian 35, Glenn 0
Mitchell 50, Springs Valley 22
N. Central (Farmersburg) 44, N. Daviess 22
N. Decatur 55, Edinburgh 0
N. Harrison 47, Scottsburg 7
N. Judson 38, Caston 22
N. Vermillion 42, S. Vermillion 21
New Haven 36, Mississinewa 32
NorthWood 42, Fairfield 0
Northeastern 34, Winchester 16
Northfield 50, Peru 14
Northridge 27, S. Bend St. Joseph's 10
Northview 56, Edgewood 0
Northwestern 7, Twin Lakes 0
Norwell 28, Heritage 27
Paoli 32, Corydon 0
Pendleton Hts. 49, Anderson 28
Penn 7, Merrillville 0
Pioneer 61, Winamac 0
Rochester 20, Osceola Grace 7
S. Adams 31, Bellmont 24
S. Bend Riley 36, Bremen 29
Shelbyville 17, Franklin 16
Shenandoah 35, Maconaquah 0
Silver Creek 21, Salem 0
Southmont 49, N. Putnam 27
Tipton 55, Elwood 6
Tri-Central 37, Taylor 21
Triton 22, LaVille 14
Valparaiso 31, Mishawaka 7
Vincennes 52, Boonville 7
W. Noble 31, Wawasee 14
W. Vigo 35, Crawfordsville 13
Woodlan 60, Prairie Hts. 0
Keywords: Indiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School
