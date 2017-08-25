Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Alexandria 27, Wabash 18

Angola 41, Leo 35

Attica 72, Turkey Run 12

Blackford 18, Southern Wells 7

Bloomington South 35, Martinsville 17

Bluffton 8, Manchester 0

Brown Co. 21, S. Putnam 14

Brownstown 43, Charlestown 14

Carmel 31, Noblesville 0

Carroll (Flora) 28, Delphi 14

Center Grove 41, Whiteland 0

Centerville 41, Tri 6

Central Noble 26, N. Miami 17

Churubusco 42, Lakeland 12

Coldwater, MI, Mich. 27, Cass 0

Colon, MI, Mich. 20, Fremont 7

Columbia City 48, Whitko 6

Columbus North 34, Columbus East 17

Concord 38, Elkhart Memorial 14

Covenant Christian 33, Oldenburg 15

Culver 15, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

Decatur Central 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 9

E. Noble 28, Warsaw 7

Eastbrook 49, Huntington North 6

Eastern (Greene) 48, N. Knox 6

Eastern (Greentown) 71, Madison-Grant 0

Eastern (Pekin) 56, Clarksville 21

Eastern Hancock 53, S. Decatur 7

Eastside 28, Adams Central 7

Elkhart Central 17, Goshen 14

Ev. Central 49, Apollo, KY, Ky. 7

Floyd Central 62, Providence 19

Franklin Co. 63, Connersville 13

Frontier 47, N. White 18

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37, Ft. Wayne North 0

Ft. Wayne Snider 69, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 7

Garrett 28, DeKalb 19

Greencastle 21, Cloverdale 14

Hagerstown 28, Knightstown 14

Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne Concordia 25

Indpls Ben Davis 52, Avon 20

Indpls Brebeuf 37, Indpls Tech 0

Indpls Howe 54, Triton Central 0

Indpls N. Central 37, Hamilton Southeastern 14

Indpls Pike 43, Fishers 0

Indpls Roncalli 37, Franklin Central 21

Indpls Scecina 50, Speedway 21

Jasper 28, Southridge 21

Jeffersonville 48, Seymour 37

Jennings Co. 42, Greensburg 29

Jimtown 9, S. Bend Washington 7

Kokomo 19, Hamilton Hts. 7

Lafayette Harrison 17, Western Boone 12

Lafayette Jeff 36, Western 15

Lapel 54, Frankton 13

Lawrence Central 24, Indpls Chatard 16

Lebanon 34, Zionsville 31

Linton 30, Sullivan 28

Logansport 45, Frankfort 13

Marion 31, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0

Milan 26, Batesville 15

Mishawaka Marian 35, Glenn 0

Mitchell 50, Springs Valley 22

N. Central (Farmersburg) 44, N. Daviess 22

N. Decatur 55, Edinburgh 0

N. Harrison 47, Scottsburg 7

N. Judson 38, Caston 22

N. Vermillion 42, S. Vermillion 21

New Haven 36, Mississinewa 32

NorthWood 42, Fairfield 0

Northeastern 34, Winchester 16

Northfield 50, Peru 14

Northridge 27, S. Bend St. Joseph's 10

Northview 56, Edgewood 0

Northwestern 7, Twin Lakes 0

Norwell 28, Heritage 27

Paoli 32, Corydon 0

Pendleton Hts. 49, Anderson 28

Penn 7, Merrillville 0

Pioneer 61, Winamac 0

Rochester 20, Osceola Grace 7

S. Adams 31, Bellmont 24

S. Bend Riley 36, Bremen 29

Shelbyville 17, Franklin 16

Shenandoah 35, Maconaquah 0

Silver Creek 21, Salem 0

Southmont 49, N. Putnam 27

Tipton 55, Elwood 6

Tri-Central 37, Taylor 21

Triton 22, LaVille 14

Valparaiso 31, Mishawaka 7

Vincennes 52, Boonville 7

W. Noble 31, Wawasee 14

W. Vigo 35, Crawfordsville 13

Woodlan 60, Prairie Hts. 0

