Rookie Stephenson fans career-high 11, Reds beat Pirates 9-5

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Rookie Robert Stephenson fanned a career-high 11 Pirates, and Scott Schebler drove in three runs with a homer and his first triple of the season, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-5 victory Friday night.

Stephenson (2-4) stymied Pittsburgh with sharp-breaking pitches in his fifth start and 19th overall appearance, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

The right-hander fanned the first six batters for a modern Reds record, according to information from the Elias Sports Bureau provided by the team. The major league record is eight by Houston's Jim Deshaies in 1986 and the Mets' Jacob deGrom in 2014.

Pittsburgh's Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Tim Adleman in the seventh, one of his four hits.

