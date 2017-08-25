Bullitt County student in third fight with cancer

Jesse is battling brain cancer for the third time in his young life. (Source: Family photo)

Jesse Schott says JROTC is his family at North Bullitt High School. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For Jesse Schott, JROTC is more than a school program. It's a support group.

"It's my people," Schott said. "It's my family. It's my friends."

The North Bullitt High School sophomore deals with hearing and vision issues every day, stemming from cancer as a 3-year-old and again as a 4-year-old.

"He went through 30 rounds of radiation," Margie Schott, Jesse's grandmother told us.

Doctors expected the cancer to kill him.

"He had a 0 percent chance of making it and a 10 percent with a stem cell transplant," Kyle Schott, his grandfather said. "And what do you do with

a four-year-old? You take a stem cell transplant."

12 years later and doctors now say Schott is battling brain cancer again.

"It's like a nightmare," Margie Schott said.

"It's been hard," Jesse said. "It's a tough thing to go through."

He clings onto JROTC more than ever. His instructor, Gene Siler, calls him an example.

"To see how he handles it makes us all stronger," Siler said.

When Siler found out about the new diagnosis, he promoted Schott, and allowed him to lead the color guard for Friday's football game.

"This was an easy decision for me," Siler said.

For Schott and his family, it's a dream.

"My family, my ROTC friends. That's all I really want," Jesse said.

"It's just overwhelming what they do for him," Kyle Schott said.

"He comes home from school and he marches up and down this hallway doing his commands," Margie Schott said. "Everybody knows his commands."

At the game, thousands cheered as family, friends, teachers and the football team lined the field for the presentation of the colors.

The family is now waiting on tests to learn more about the new cancer.

Jesse says now that he has achieved his goal of leading the color guard. His next dream is getting his learner's permit.

