Bardstown Road mural vandalized

It took years to get the mural approved, funded and painted. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city is working to figure out who vandalized a mural on Bardstown Road under the Watterson Expressway.

The mural is seen as the gateway to Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood.

It took two years of paperwork and fundraising to make it happen, as well as hours of volunteer painting.

But now the mural is covered in gray spray paint.

"It's disappointing. I haven't even seen it with my own eyes and I almost don’t want to," Former Bon Air Neighborhood Association President Patrick Carrico said. "It's just going to make me angry and sad that someone would go through the trouble to ruin something that someone worked hard to put up."

He says the mural was covered in a protective coating so he hopes for an easy cleanup.

The city will foot the bill since they adopted the space when the mural went up in 2014.

